Atlantic Police
Cited
On Oct. 18, Atlantic Police cited and released Stephen Foote of Atlantic for criminal mischief, fifth degree.
On Nov. 1, Atlantic Police cited and released Laura Jurchan (no town given) for assault causing bodily injury.
On Nov. 4, Atlantic cited into court and released Rose Henderson, 75, of Anita, for theft, fourth (shoplifting).
Arrests
On Nov. 1, Atlantic Police arrested Darryl Gillett, 39, of Orlando, Fla., for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 3, Atlantic arrested Dillon Harry, 31, of Orient, for operating while under the influence, first. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 6, Atlantic Police arrested Nicholas Renner, 28, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 7, Atlantic Police arrested Ason Ramisin, 36, of Atlantic, for public Intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 11, Atlantic Police arrested Logan Russell, 23, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence first and driving while license denied or revoked. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Nov. 13, Atlantic Police arrested Amo Rinanten, 35, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Accident
On Nov. 11, Atlantic Police investigated an accident at the intersection of Highway 6 and Walnut Street at approximately 7:33 a.m. Case Arnold of Atlantic was eastbound on Highway 6 approaching Walnut Street with a red light. Chelsey Christensen of Atlantic was southbound on Walnut Street with a green light. Richard Whetstone of Atlantic was northbound waiting on red light to turn green. Arnold run the red light and struck Christensen’s vehicle and pushed it into Whetstone’s vehicle. Arnold’s vehicle eventually struck a tree at 705 Walnut Street and came to a stop. Arnold was transported to Class Health by Case EMS with non-life threatening injuries and Christensen was transported to Cass Health by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. Estimated damage to Arnold’s vehicle was $15,000, estimated damage to Christensen’s vehicle was $15,000, and estimated damage to Whetstone’s vehicle was $3,000. Arnold was cited for failure to provide insurance, fail to obey traffic devise and no valid driver’s license.