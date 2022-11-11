Friday morning accident in Atlantic

Atlantic police are responding to a multiple vehicle accident at the intersection of 7th and Walnut Friday morning. Check back later for more details.

 (photo by Jeff Lundquist)

ATLANTIC – One person was transferred to Cass Health Friday morning following a multiple vehicle accident at Seventh and Walnut Streets.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos