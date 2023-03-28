Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 22, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Ashlen Marie Knutsen, 20, of Bridgewater, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Knutsen was cited and released.
On March 23, Adair Police arrested Cristian Oritz, 30, of Adair, due to an outside warrant. Ortiz was held on $20,000 cash or surety.
On March 23, Adair Police arrested Lindsey Lee Gay, 21, of Ames, due to an outside warrant and interference with officials. Gay plead guilty on the Adair County charge and was transferred into the custody of Story County.
On March 25, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Lacey Ray Breece, 20, of Greenfield, due to an arrest warrant. Breece was held on $5,000 cash only.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On March 24, Atlantic Police arrested Chanson Hans, 31, of Sioux City, for two counts of burglary third degree-motor vehicle-second of subseq, interference with official acts and public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 27, Atlantic Police arrested Justin Rollins, 23, of Atlantic,for interference with official acts and disarming a peace officer. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 27, Atlantic Police arrested Tarek Bunan, 23 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Accident
On March 27, Atlantic Police investigated an accident at the intersection of Highway 6 and Olive Street at 8 a.m. Jess Caudill of Atlantic was southbound on Olive Street. Clarence Lynch of Willits, Calif. was eastbound on Highway 6 and advised because of the significant glare from the sun, he could not see and proceeded into the intersection failing to yield striking Caudill's vehicle. Lynch and a passenger were transported to CCMH for non-life threatening injuries. Estimated damage to Caudill's vehicle was $10,000, and damage to Lynch's vehicle was $30,000. Lynch was cited for failure to obey or yield stop light.