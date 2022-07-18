Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 9, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Johnathon Scott Clarke, 19, of Fontanelle, due to an outside warrant. Clarke was turned over directly to Guthrie County on their arrest warrant.
On July 10, Stuart Police arrested Eric Wayne Whiting, 48, of Stuart, for driving while barred. Whiting was released on own recognizance.
On July 13, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Julie Ann Holmes, 40, of Des Moines, for violation of probation. Holmes was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On July 15, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jenna Shayne Christensen, 23, of Fontanelle, for OWI, first offense. Christensen was cited and released.
On July 15, Stuart Police arrested Jose Medrano, 25, of Creston, for possession of control substance- marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Medrano was held on $1,300 cash or surety.