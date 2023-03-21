Area Police Reports

Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 13, Greenfield Police arrested Dustin Brian Benge, 40, of Greenfield, for possession of a controlled substance and driver license denied/revoked-OWI. Benge was held on $3,000 cash or surety.
On March 14, Stuart Police arrested Shannon Rea Snyder, 29, of Stuart, for possession of controlled substance-marijuana-first, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. Snyder ws held on $2,300 cash or surety.
On March 14, Adair Police arrested Manuel Arturo Alvia-Leanos, 23, of Des Moines, for possession of controlled substance. Avil-Leanos was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On March 14, Adair Police arrested Ramiro Miguel Mendez, 24, of Marshalltown, for possession of controlled substance, second. Mendez ws held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On March 14, Adair Police arrested Abraham Junior Pena, 26, of Paterson, N.J., for intent deliver cocaine, drug tax stamp violation and possession of controlled substance-marijuana-first. Pena was held on $25,000 cash or surety.
On March 14, Adair Police arrested Darielfy Jesus Pena-Ortega, 22, of Raleigh, N.C., for intent deliver cocaine, drug tax stamp violation and possession of controlled substance-marijuana-first. Pena-Ortega was held on $25,000 cash or surety.
On March 15, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danny Ray Robinson, 64, of Des Moines, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Robinson was cited and released.
On March 16, troopers from the Iowa State Patrol arrested Anthony William Runner, 35, of Des Moines, for OWI, third offense, drive license denied/revoked-OWI, speed in 55 zone (20 +over) and child endangerment. Runner was held $8,000 cash or surety.
On March 18, Greenfield Police arrested Dean Lemoine Griffith II, 51, of Greenfield, for public intoxication and assault-simple. Griffith was held on $300 cash or surety.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 12, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Phillips Faulkner Jr., 41, of Casey, on the charges of OWI first offense and driving under suspension. Faulkner was transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked and later released on his own recognizance.
On March 15, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marty Delanie Pelzer, 24, Griswold on charge of OWI first offense. Pelzer was transported to Cass County Jail here he was booked and later released on his own recognizance.
On March 16, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lucas Robert Swanson, 20, of Elk Horn, Neb., on a Cass County warrant for the sexual exploitation of a minor, extortion and harassment forst. Swanson was transported to the Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on $250,000 bond.
On March 16, Cass County deputies arrested Kirstin Gail Winters, 32, of Sioux City, on the charge of possession of a controlled substance. Winters was transported to Cass County Jail, booked and later released on her own recognizance.
Accidents
On March 17, deputies from Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at Fifth and Olive St. in Atlantic. James Richard Cisar Jr of Atlantic, driving a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, was traveling eastbound on Fifth Street. As Cisar approached the intersection of Fifth and Olive Streets, he collided with a southbound 2016 Kia Optima driven by Jennifer Lynn Conrad. No medical attention was needed at the scene.
On March 9, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Cass County Deputies responded to a four vehicle accident on Hwy 92 and 710th St., near Massena. Micheal Ann Rimel, of Massena was traveling eastbound on Hwy 92 driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Rimel slid and crossed the center line due to the adverse weather conditions, striking a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Erin Ann Propp of Melbourne. A 2003 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Michael Jay Kaloides of Greenfield, traveling westbound was slowing to avoid the collision when he was struck from behind by a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by Kaitlyn Sue Wilson of Fontanelle. Kaloides was transported to Cass Health by Massena Rescue. No other injuries were reported.
On March 9, at approximately 8:21 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one vehicle accident near 608 Marne Road in Marne. Amber Nicole Scott of Avoca, driving a 2019 Ford Expedition, was travelling eastbound on Marne Road when she began to slide on the roadway due to the weather conditions. Scott slid off the right side of the roadway and struck a garage located at 608 Marne Road. No injuries were reported.