Atlantic Police
Arrests
On April 27, Atlantic Police arrested Dan Christensen, 48, of Atlantic, for interference with official acts and consumption of alcohol in a public place. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 27, Atlantic Police arrested Rebecca Klinghammer, 30, of Griswold, for interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations, and driving while license barred. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in.
On April 28, Atlantic Police arrested David Theisen, 36, of Atlantic, for driving while license barred. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 30, Atlantic Police arrested Vincent Vasquez, 32, of Atlantic on Cass County Warrants for possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, and keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 1, Atlantic Police arrested Sequoiya Harrison, 26, of Atlantic for burglary second, domestic abuse assault, criminal mischief third and assault causing bodily injury. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On May 1, Atlantic Police arrested Curclund Vanaernam, 21, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence, first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 2, Atlantic Police arrested Eric Mark, 36, of Atlantic for interference with official acts and public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 4, Atlantic Police arrested Adam Vanderpool of Surprise, Ariz. for operating while under the influence first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 5, Atlantic Police arrested Stephen Foote, 38, of Atlantic for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Cited
On April 28, Atlantic Police cited Ashtyn McCarthy, 18, of Walnut for theft fifth (shoplifting). McCarthy was cited into court and released.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 2, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Edward Caldwell, 50, of Stuart due to an arrest warrant. Caldwell was held on $2,000 cash or surety
On May 3, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jayla Lynn Walker, 20, of Omaha, Neb. for possession of a controlled substance. Walker was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 3, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keondre Laron Evans, 20, of Omaha, Neb. for possession of a controlled substance. Evans was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 5, Stuart Police arrested Derrick Jacquay Roberson, 43, of Colorado Springs, Colo. for intent to manufacturer/deliver and drug tax stamp violation. Roberson was held $10,000 cash or surety.
On May 5, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles William Walker, 35, of Council Bluffs, due to an arrest warrant. Walker was held on $5,000 cash only.
On May 7, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Leroy Pace, Jr. 51, of Creston, for driving while barred and possession of controlled substance. Pace was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
Cited
On May 7, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office cited and released Dixie Dee Dukes, 49, of Fontanelle for OWI, first offense.
Harlan Police
Arrests
May 2 — Paula Kathryn Koester, 34, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Koester was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with theft fifth.
May 7 — Madison Marie Hansen, 22, of Elk Horn, was arrested following a traffic stop. Hansen was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with driving while suspended.
May 9 — Jayden Halbert Christian Fleming, 19, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Fleming was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with violation of a no contact order.
May 9 — Madisyn Alyssa Hansen, 25, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Hansen was transported to Shelby County Jail where she was charged with violation of a no contact order.