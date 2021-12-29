Adair County Sheriff
Multiple charge arrests
On Dec. 22, Eddie Dwayne Goodman, 49, no town given was arrested for assault with injury, interference with officials act and criminal mischief in the third degree. Goodman was released on his own recognizance.
On Dec. 23, Ronald Lynn Becker, 51, of Carroll, was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for violation of no contract order- domestic and outside warrant.Becker was held on $300 cash only on the Adair County charge and two no bond arrest warrants issued out of Guthrie County.