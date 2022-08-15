Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Aug. 7, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Randall Lee Dill III, 23, of Bridgewater, due to an outside warrant. Dill had a no bond arrest warrant out of Cass County and was turned over directed to Cass County deputies.
On Aug. 8, Greenfield Police arrested Dustin Brian Benge, 39, of Greenfield, for OWI, second offense, felon in control of firearm, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, first, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Benge was held on $12,300 cash or surety.
On Aug. 8, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Jay Ryan Ladd, 48, of Greenfield, for contempt-violation of no contact order and false report-indictable offense. Ladd was held on $1,300 cash only.
On Aug. 9, Stuart Police arrested Jason Glen Dukes, 45, of Lorimor, due to an arrest warrant. Dukes was held on $2,000 cash or surety and a $300 cash or surety warrant out of Dallas County.
On Aug. 9, Stuart Police arrested Samantha Ann Wright, 36, of Creston, for driving while barred. Wright was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 10, Adair Police arrested Michael Allen Leeper, 35, of Adair, for OWI, first offense. Leeper was cited and released.
On Aug. 11, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Luis David Penaloza Garcia, 25, of Omaha, Neb. for assault with bodily injury. Penaloza Garcia was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 12, Stuart Police arrested Jason Aaron Watson, 45, of Atlantic, for OWI, first offense. Watson was cited and released.
On Aug. 13, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Kyra Lynn Evans, 21, of Bridgewater, for OWI, first offense. Evans was cited and released.