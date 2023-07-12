Area Police Reports

Atlantic Police
Arrests
On June 23, Atlantic Police arrested Maximus Callahan, 22 of Atlantic, for OWI and operating without owner’s consent. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 23, Atlantic Police arrested Larry Garner, 57, of Atlantic, for trespass first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 24, Atlantic Police arrested Jennifer Larson, 34 of Atlantic, for trespass first and interference with official acts. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On June 24, Atlantic Police arrested April Medina, 34, of Atlantic, for assault on persons in certain occupations (causing bodily injury), assault on persons in certain occupations, and interference with official acts resulting to serious injury. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 24, Atlantic Police arrested Chipenson Louis, 35, of Honolulu, Hawaii, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 27, Atlantic Police arrested Brittiny Sampson, 34, of Atlantic, for assault causing bodily injury. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 28, Atlantic Police arrested Glove Kovac, 27, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 29, Atlantic Police arrested Myson Kovac, 20 of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrants for violation of probation (two counts). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 1, Atlantic Police arrested Amanda Bashor, 47 of Atlantic, for violation of no contact order. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On July 1, Atlantic Police arrested Theresa Reynolds, 53 of Oakland, for operating while under the influence second. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On July 2, Atlantic Police arrested Sikfrit Muritok, 25, of Atlantic for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 2, Atlantic Police arrested Jeffery Oller, 64, of Paducah, Ky. for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 2, Atlantic Police arrested Mixon Founa, 28, of Atlantic for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 3, Atlantic Police arrested Larry Garner, 57 of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 4, Atlantic Police arrested Sitson Sapong, 21, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 2, Stuart Police arrested Tiffany Rene Holland, 44, of Portland, Ore., for possession of control substance-second and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holland was held on $2,300 cash or surety.
On July 3, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hollie Mae Perrin, 26, of Fontanelle, for OWI, second offense. Perrin was cited and released.
On July 5, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jereamy Lee Rice, 45, of Stuart, for violation of probation. Rice was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On July 7, officers from the department of Narcotics Enforcement arrested James Dionte Hood, 31, of College Station, Texas, for fugitive from justice, burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful. Hood was held on $32,000 cash only for the out of state Nebraska arrest warrant; and $100,000 cash only for the Adair County charges.
On July 7, officers from the department of Narcotics Enforcement arrested Daron Benard Livingston, 31, of Houston, Texas, ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful, burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and interference with official acts. Livingston was held on $100,000 cash only.
On July 7, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexis Bermea, 26, of Sullivan, Texas, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Bermea was cited and released.
On July 8, Adair Police arrested Nathan King Marion, 20, of Adair, for assault with bodily injury. Marion was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On July 8, Adair Police arrested Travon Deandre Timms, 20, of Adair for harassment, first degree. Timms was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On July 8, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Edward Sparks, 33, of Greenfield, for driver’s license-denied/revoked-OWI. Sparks was cited and released.