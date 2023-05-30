Area Police Reports

Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 21, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Dianna Marie Ricketts, 54, of Perry, for violation of probation. Ricketts was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
On May 23, Adair Police arrested Jesus Richardo Maldonado, 27, of Chicago, Ill. for five counts of possession of control substance. Maldonado was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 23, Adair Police arrested Johnny A Salme Negrete, 26, of Chicago, Ill.,for five counts of possession of control substance. Salme was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 23, Adair Police arrested Ramos S Reyes, 27, of Chicago, Ill., for five counts of possession of control substance. Reyes was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 23, Stuart Police arrested David Spencer Reeves, 37, of Stuart, for violation of no contract order-domestic and criminal mischief fourth. Reeves was held on $1,000 cash only.
On May 25, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Lee Delmar Goll, 36, of Stuart, for three counts of violation of no contract order-domestic.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 24, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick James Barrett Jr., 32, of Glenwood, on a violation of probation warrant. Barrett was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On May 20, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor James Gardner, 30, of Wray, Colo., on the charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and interference with official Acts. Gardner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
On May 20, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Micheal Daugherty, 25, of Red Oak, on the charge of driving while barred. Daugherty was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On May 19, deputies the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chance Eldon Kline, 20, of Griswold, on the charge of OWI first offense. Kline was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On May 19, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Lee Farley, 41, of Des Moines, on a warrant for violation of probation. Farley was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On May 19, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joel Christopher Lary, 51, of Massena, on warrants for failure to appear. Lary was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.