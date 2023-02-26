Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Feb. 23, Atlantic Police arrested Timothy Chupp, 19, of Atlantic, for animal neglect with serious unjury or death. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 23, Atlantic Police arrested Mitchell Mullins, 42, of Atlantic for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 20, Atlantic Police arrested Mixon Founa, 28, of Council Bluffs, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 18, Atlantic Police arrested Cody Baker, 31, of Atlantic, for harassment third. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 15, Atlantic Police arrested Justine Jones, 29, of Atlantic on three Cass County Warrants. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 14, Atlantic Police arrested Weneity Seker, 26, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 11, Atlantic Police arrested Gleen Raymond, 35, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence first, false information for citation, child endangerment and two warrants for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 9, Atlantic Police arrested Renson Berdon, 30, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 9, Atlantic Police arrested Timothy Brown, 32, of Atlantic, for aggravated assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 8 Atlantic Police arrested Cody Pleis, 31 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 6, Atlantic Police arrested Nathaniel Halterman, 44, of Atlantic, for assault with intent to inflict serious injury, harassment third degree and violation of no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 6, Atlantic Police arrested Michael Messing, 42, of Griswold, for simple assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 5, Atlantic Police arrested Michael Riley, 30, of Lewis, on a warrant for contempt of court. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 5, Atlantic Police arrested Esthefany Hayes, 27, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence first. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrest
On Feb. 16, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Mayo Sr., 54, of Atlantic, for OWI first offense. Mayo was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
Adair County Sheriff
Stolen Pick Up pursuit/arrest
On Feb. 17 at 8:42 a.m., officials at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a cellular 911 call from an individual who stated that his white 2011 Chevrolet pickup had just been stolen from the Casey’s General Store in Fontanelle.
The Fontanelle Police Department and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded, gathered the available information and relayed that information to assisting agencies. Of particular concern, was that a loaded handgun was inside of the pickup at the time of the theft.
At 9:35 a.m., an Adair County deputy observed the vehicle traveling west on 310th Street from the Orient curve. The deputy activated his emergency lights and a short pursuit ensued, before the suspect pulled over. The suspect immediately put his hands outside of the window and fully complied throughout the duration of his arrest.
The suspect was identified as 19 year old Xachariah Hinson of Greenfield. Hinson was charged with: theft in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief in the third degree, and eluding.
The Adair County Sheriff would like to remind the public to be conscious of the fact that incidents like this can happen in a matter of just seconds and that they do happen in small towns and in the rural areas. Additionally, there have been many recent advancements in various methods to secure firearms in vehicles.
Multiple agencies assisted in searching for the stolen vehicle, including: the Iowa State Patrol, Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Iowa DOT, the Adair Police Department and the Adams, Cass and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices.
It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Arrests
On Feb. 13, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles Henry Elings 11, 55, of Adair, for domestic assault bodily injury. Elings was released on own recognizance.
On Feb. 14, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Brian Charles Shannon, 39, of Greenfield due to an outside warrant. Shannon was arrested on a Dallas County arrest warrant,and met directly with Dallas County after the arrest.
On Feb. 16, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Dennis Gene Killion, 67, of Orient, for domestic assault bodily injury. Killion was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On Feb. 18, Adair Police arrested Marissa Jean Bonds, 21, of Des Moines, for possession of a controlled substance- marijuana first. Bonds was cited and released.
On Feb. 18, Adair Police arrested Trayvon Damontas Patrick Taylor, 22, of Des Moines, for possession of a controlled substance, third. Taylor was held on $1,000 cash or surety.