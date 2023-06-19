Fatal accident in Harrison County Sunday afternoon

Three individuals died and three individuals were injured in an accident in Harrison County on Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 127 and Loess Hill Trail.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Ronald Keith Meeker, 73, of Woodbine, Steven Starkey, 53, of Council Bluffs and Julie Starkey, 53, of Council Bluffs all died in the accident and Joseph Baker, 52, of Yutan, Neb., Adam Opal, 38, of McClelland and Samantha Opal, 38, of McCleland, were injured.
Meeker, driving a 1990 KW Truck, was west bound on Highway 127 and failed to negotiate the curve and stop at the stop sign. The truck rolled onto its side into the southbound lane, and struck the 2014 HD Motorcycle, driven by Steven Starkey. Both Steven Starkey and Julie Starkey were thrown from the motorcycle. Baker, driving a 2016 HD Motorcycle, dropped the motorcycle on its side before being hit by the truck, and Adam Opal and Samantha Opal evade the truck, but were thrown from their 2004 Yamaha Motorcycle. The deceased were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office while Baker was taken to CHI Mo Valley Hospital by Mondamin Rescue and both Samantha Opal and Adam Opal were taken to UNMC by medical helicopter.
Iowa State Patrol Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.