Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Jan. 17, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Ewertz III, 55, of Log Lane Village, Colo., on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, felon in control of a firearm and drug trafficking. Ewertz was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Jan. 17, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Headley, 47, of Log Lane Village, Colo., on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug trafficking. Headley was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Jan. 17, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Frank, 40 of Atlantic, on a warrant for theft fourth degree. Frank was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Jan. 16th, 2023, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Stevens, 33, of Lewis, on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Stevens was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Accident
On Jan. 18, at approximately 3:10 p.m., deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and area first responders were called to the intersection of Highland Road and Indian Creek Street for a single vehicle rollover accident. Upon investigation it was found that a 2018 GMC Yukon, being operated by Madison Darnell, of Hancock, was traveling east on Highland Road. The operator lost control of the vehicle due to slick roadway conditions and the vehicle entered the south ditch, tipping to it’s side. The vehicle had five occupants who were all transported via EMS for medical evaluation. At the time of the accident and during subsequent investigation, it was reported that all injuries were considered to be minor and non-life threatening. The vehicle sustained significant, totaling damage.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.