Adair County Sheriff's office
Arrests
On Aug. 14, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Chloe Josphine Hagle, 23, of Creston, for OWI, first offense. Hagle was cited and released.
On Aug. 14, Stuart Police arrested Jereamy Lee Rice, 44, of Stuart, for driving while barred. Rice was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 15, Stuart Police arrested Jessica Lyn Pop, 41, of Salem, Ore., for drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pop was held on $25,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 15, Stuart Police arrested Thomas W Culwell, 61, of Las Vegas, Nev., for posession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of prohibited acts-prescription drugs violation, and possession of a controlled substance. Culwell was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 15, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested James Dean Michelson, 29, of Creston, due to an arrest warrant. Michelson was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 16, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jason Richard Berendes, 45, of Red Oak, for contempt-any other act. Berendes was serving balance of his sentence.
On Aug. 16, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Travis Gerald Keoppel, 52, of Adair, due to an outside warrant. Keoppel was turned over directly to a Cass County deputy.
On Aug. 16, Adair Police arrested Andrew David Potrepka, 31, of Southington, Conn., for eluding-speed 25 over limit and possession of controlled substance. Potrepka was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 18, Stuart Police arrested Bianca Denise Cruz, 31, of Detroit, Mich., due to two outside warrants. Cruz was held $6,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 18, troopers from the Iowa State Patrol arrested Autumn Marie Six, 21, of Adel, for OWI, first offense. Six was cited and released.
On Aug. 18, troopers from the Iowa State Patrol arrested Keegan Michael Miller, 20, of Adel, for OWI, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was cited and released.
On Aug. 18, Greenfield Police arrested James Edward Lyman, 61, of Greenfield for assault with bodily injury. Lyman was cited and released.
On Aug. 18, Greenfield Police arrested Kristina Marie Johnson, 41, of Stuart, for assault with bodily injury. Johnson was released on own recognizance.
On Aug. 20, troopers at the Iowa State Patrol arrested Bradley Gene Olsen, 40, of Hancock, due to an arrest warrant. Olsen was held on no bond and held for Decatur County.
On Aug. 20, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Daniel Phillip Faulkner, Jr., 40, of Casey, for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control and striking fixtures upon a highway. Faulkner was cited and released.
On Aug. 20, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Louis Walker, 40, of Adair, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was cited and released.