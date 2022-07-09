Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 3, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Dennis Blake Eddy, 24, of Orient, for OWI, first offense. Eddy was held on $1000 cash or surety.
On July 5, Adair Police arrested Jackie E. Richardson, 56, of Omaha, Neb. for possession of a controlled substance and theft fifth degree. Richardson was held on $1,300 cash or surety.
On July 5, Adair Police arrested Lloyd Eugene Scaife, 47, of Omaha, Neb. for possession of a controlled substance and theft fifth degree. Scaife was held on $1,300 cash or surety.
On July 7, outside agency officials arrested Shane Sim Blackford, 30, of Lacona, due to an arrest warrant Blackford was held on $5,000 Cash Or Surety.