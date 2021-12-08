Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Nov. 18, Atlantic Police arrested Dylan Gaines, 26, of Atlantic, on a warrant for parole violation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Nov. 18, Atlantic Police arrested Noah Meinders, 20, of Atlantic, for theft fifth (shoplifting) . He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Nov. 20, Atlantic Police arrested Albert Johnson, 36, of Harlan, for theft fifth (shoplifting) and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Nov. 27, Atlantic Police arrested Berson Fred, 29, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Nov. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Alen Sisira, 32, of Atlantic, on a warrant for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
Adair County Sheriff
Drug paraphernalia arrest
On Nov. 28, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Christopher Buck, 25, of Parkersburg for possession of drug paraphernalia. Buck was cited and released.
Arrest warrant
On Nov. 29, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald Lee Bacon, 51, Altoona, due to an arrest warrant. Bacon was held on no bond and turned over to Marion County authorities.
Court order
On Nov. 29, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles Harold Lamb, 50, of Council Bluffs, due to court order. Lamb was sentenced to prison, and held without bond until delivered to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.
Violation of no contact order
On Nov. 30, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Michael Gail Steward, 40, of Fontanelle, for contempt-violation no contract order. Steward was released on his own recognizance per court order.