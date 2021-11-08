Members of the Atlantic Police Department and the Police Reserves are getting ready for their 2021 Christmas programs, according to a post on the Atlantic Police Department Facebook pages.
The APD Reserves will be holding their annual “Family Dreams Christmas” program on Saturday, Dec. 18. Applications for this program can be picked up at the APD and need to be turned back in by Dec. 8 by 4 p.m. to be considered.
The Annual APD “Shop with a Cop” program will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19. There is no application for this program and people will not be able to sign themselves up for this. Members have resources that we reach out to and collect names for this program on our own.
Both of these programs will be provided to Cass County residence only.
In 2020, members were able to assist 67 children and 17 adults from 26 different families with these two programs. We also put over $17,000 back into the community.
Those who would like to make a donation to supporting these programs can contact the APD office or drop off your donation at the Atlantic Police Department. Checks can be made out to “APCCO” which stands for the Atlantic Police Community Charitable Organization. This is our 501©(3) that is set up for our community programs.
“We are very greatful to everyone who has supported these programs in years past and want to say thank you to all who plan to support and donate to us again this year,” members said. “Thanks again for all of your continued support!”