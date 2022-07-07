Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 7, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Parker, 40, of Adair, on warrants for violation of probation. Parker was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On July 5, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brianna Long, 18, of Atlantic, on a warrant for failure to appear. Long was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release.
On July 5, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Powell, 39, of Wiota, on a charge of domestic abuse assault first offense. Powell was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On July 5, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Tasto, 45, of Atlantic, on warrants for failure to appear. Tasto turned himself in on these warrants and was booked and held until his later release after time served.
On July 3, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Townsend, 47, of Surprise, Ariz. on the charge of theft third Degree. Townsend was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on bond.
On July 2, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dan Christensen, 48, of Atlantic, on the charge of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Christensen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On July 2, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Xachariah Hinson, 18, of Greenfield, on the charges of driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hinson was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On July 1, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Scheffler, 36, of Atlantic, on warrants for criminal mischief second degree. Scheffler was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on bond.
On June 29, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Asmus, 22, of Audubon, on warrants for failure to appear, driving while barred, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension. Asmus was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Accident
On June 29 at approximately 9:33 a.m., deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near the intersection of 570th and Nishna Valley Road. A 2022 Caterpillar front end loader being operated by Anthony Freund was turning left onto Nishna Valley Road. This Caterpillar failed to yield to a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with trailer in tow being operated on Nishna Valley Road by Aaron Hancox. The Caterpillar’s front end struck the passenger door of the Dodge Ram, causing extensive damaged estimated to nearly $35,000. One injury was noted during the accident investigation; this person was transported for medical attention.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On June 26, Atlantic Police arrested Craig Lang, 56, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 28, Atlantic Police arrested Jennifer Dellaca, 33, of Atlantic, on two Cass County Warrants for failure to appear. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On June 28, Atlantic Police arrested Jasper Daniel, 40, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 29, Atlantic Police arrested Sidney Redler, 23 of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence first offense. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On July 1, Atlantic Police arrested Noah Meinders, 21, of Atlantic for simulated public intoxication, first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 1, Atlantic Police arrested SK Kovac, 22 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 2, Atlantic Police arrested Maria Mullenberg 19, of Atlantic on a Cass County Warrant for simple assault. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On July 4, Atlantic Police arrested Tone Ozzy, 29 of Council Bluffs for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On July 4, Atlantic Police arrested James Nethon, 31 of Honolulu, Hawaii for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On July 6, Atlantic Police arrested Cindy Hawkinson, 54, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for theft fifth (shoplifting). She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.