Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Sept. 25, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Zackary John Richardson, 38, of Greenfield, for OWI, first offense. Richardson was cited and released.
On Sept. 26, Greenfield Police arrested Joshua Christopher Matthew Naujock,32, of Greenfield, for trepass first offense. Naujock was cited and released.
On Sept. 26, Greenfield Police arrested Nicole Irene Leusink, 39, of Greenfield, for disorderly conduct-fight-violation. Leusink was cited and released.
On Sept. 28, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Kristin Nicole Ladd, 38, of Greenfield, for OWI, first offense. Ladd was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On Sept. 28, Greenfield Police arrested Debrea Jo Dukes, 64, of Fontanelle, for OWI, first offense. Dukes was cited and released.
On Sept. 30, Adair Police arrested Christopher Scott Partlow, 50. of Menlo, for OWI, second offense. Partlow was cited and released.
On Sept.30, Greenfield Police arrested Kristin Nicole Ladd, 38, of Greenfield, for simulate public intox, first. Ladd was held on $300 cash or surety.
On Oct.1, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Stephanie Danielle Klos, 32, of Creston, due to an outside warrant. Klos was delivered directly to Union County deputies.
On Oct. 1, Stuart Police arrested Jayson Omar Perez, 21, of Monte Alto,Texas for willful injury- serious injury and due to an outside warrant. Perez was held on $10,000 cash or surety on the Adair County charge, and awaiting initial appearance on the Texas warrants.
On Oct. 1, Stuart Police arrested Fernando Becerra, Jr. 27, of Weslaco, Texas, for willful injury-serious injury and no valid driver's license. Becerra was held on $10,000 cash or surety.