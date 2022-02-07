Atlantic Police charged two individuals following an incident on Sunday morning at 200 Chestnut Street
According to a report, River Pecha-Nichols, 26 and Michael Gehling, 19 were taken into custody and charged with burglary third, criminal mischief second and theft third degree.
Officers were called to 200 Chestnut Street at approximately 8:14 a.m. on Sunday, and upon arrival, they saw a large window broken out and blood on the concrete. The officers followed a blood trail from the scene and lead them to a residence on Cedar Street in Atlantic. The investigation led them to charge the two individuals. There were no injuries reported during the incident.
APD officers were assisted by deputies from Cass County Sheriff’s Department.