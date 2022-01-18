Adair County Sheriff
License revoked arrest
On Jan. 9, Jennifer Nicole Troxel, 32, of Adair, was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office for driver license denied/revoked-OWI. Troxel was cited and released.
Multiple charge arrest
Three individuals were arrested on multiple charges. On Jan. 10, Jeremy Lee Rice, 43, of Stuart, was arrested by Stuart Police for driving while barred and harassment-second degree. Rice was held on $3,000 cash or surety. On Jan. 10, Kristina Marie Johnson, 40, of Stuart, was arrested by Stuart Police for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and child endangerment. Johnson released on her own recognizance. On Jan. 13, Andrew John Meissner, 26, of Eagan, Minn. was arrested by Iowa State Patrol troopers for possession of a control substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meissner was held $1,300 cash or surety.