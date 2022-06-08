Harlan Police
Arrests
June 4 - Daija Suzanne Buttry, 19, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Buttry was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, windshield requirement, fail to display license plate, no seat belt and minor in possession of alcohol.
June 6 - Brooke Megan Lytle, 32, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Lytle was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with public intoxication.
Accidents
On June 2 - Danny Kittrell, of Harlan, driving a 2016 Honda Civic, was attempting to turn north onto 19th Street in the vicinity of 19th and Chatburn, Samantha Wahling, of Shelby, driving a Toyota Camry, was unable to stop in time, and hit Kittrell's vehicle in the rear.
On June 3 - Grace Mallory, of Charter Oak, driving a 1993 Pontiac Bonneville, was traveling east on Chatburn Avenue. Mallory crossed the center line of the roadway into the westbound lane. Tonya Feekes, of Walnut, driving a 2016 Dodge Ram, was traveling west on Chatburn Avenue. Mallory struck Feekes vehicle head on.