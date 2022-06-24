STUART – A Stuart man was arrested by Stuart Police on June 19 for criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment following an incident involving an alleged threat to burn a roommate's motorcycle.
According to a report from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Allen Pipkin, 29, of Stuart, was found outside a residence at 604 Southwest Fourth Street at approximately 9:30 p.m., and told officers he was having trouble with a roommate and was locked out of the residence. He told Stuart Police he was going to have a friend come and pick him up, and come back later to get his property
At approximately 11:51 p.m., Pipkin was found outside the residence again next to a Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side with the alarm lights flashing, along with a red gas can, and a strong smell of gasoline. Pipkin admitted to kicking the motorcycle over and dumping gasoline on it because he wanted his property out of the house.
Pipkin was held on $1,000 cash or surety.