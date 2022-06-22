Harlan Police Department
Arrests
On June 15, Harlan Police arrested John Lawrence Fidone 25, of Harlan, following a call for service. Fidone was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
On June 21, Harlan Police arrested Justin Dean Bywater, 42, of Harlan, on an active Shelby County warrant.
Accidents
On June 17, Harlan Police investigated an accident at 20th Street. Ann Clemons of Harlan, driving a USPS Mail vehicle, was heading south on 20th Street, looking for an address. Linda Brinker of Harlan, driving a 2021 Buick Envision was backing out of the driveway and did not see Clemons' vehicle. Brinker's struck Clemons' vehicle in the left front corner causing functional damage. Brinker's also had functional damage on the right rear corner.
On June 17, Harlan Police investigated an accident on the 900 Block of Chatburn Avenue. Luke Baldwin of Des Moines, driving a 2017 Dodge Ram, was west bound on Chatburn Ave. In about the 900 block, the truck struck a steel plate on the roadway that was being used to cover a bore hole. The plate bounced out of the hole, and the trailer he was towing hit the steel plate. This caused damage to the front right tire, right fender, and under carriage to the enclosed trailer.
On June 19, Harlan Police investigated an accident at 1100 Block Dye Street. Morgan Schwery of Harlan, driving a 2000 Buick Lesabre, reversed east down the slope of a residents’ yard. The vehicle hit 1105 Dye St property causing damage.