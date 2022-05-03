Arrests
On April 25, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Madison LM Hayward, 21, of Calais, Maine, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hayward was held on $2,300 cash or surety.
On April 29, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Allen John Sample, 50, of Des Moines, for OWI, first offense. Sample was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On April 29, Adair Police arrested Erich Sean Johnson, 38, of Casey, for driving while barred. Johnson was held on $2,000 cash only.
On April 30, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew David Swanson, 32, of Orient for OWI, first offense. Swanson was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On April 30, Stuart Police arrested Robert Williams Fears, 49, of Fort Collins, Colo., for criminal mischief, third degree, trepass-injury-damage less $300 and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first degree. Fears was held on $4,000 cash or surety.