Area Police Reports

Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 6, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Arnold, 32, of Omaha, Neb., on a warrant for violation of probation. Arnold was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later released on her own recognizance.
On March 4, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joel Lary, 51, of Massena, on the charges of driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI second offense and felon in control of firearms. Lary was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Feb. 24, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Paulsen, 27, of Adair, for contempt of court – violation of a no contact Order. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Feb 23, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Baker, 31, of Atlantic, for sex offender registry violation(s). Baker was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Feb. 22, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Karns, 44, of Wiota, for contempt of court – violation of a no contact order. Karns was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Feb. 21, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaiah Carpenter, 20, of Griswold, for littering. This stems from an investigation regarding the dumping of household furniture over a bridge in rural Griswold. Carpenter was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was seen by a Magistrate Judge and released.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.