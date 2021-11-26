Officials at the Atlantic Police Department are warning residents to be aware of a Medicare scam that is going around the area again.
The caller is pretending to be with Medicare and already has the name and phone number of the potential victim. The caller then reads off a Medicare number for the potential victim to verify. This is a bogus number and they then ask them to read them their actual Medicare number. They then tell the caller if they do not give them the card number that their Medicare will be denied. The caller has been trying to use these scare tactics to get your personal information. They tell the potential victim that they need to replace their current paper card with a plastic card with a magnetic strip. APD officials ask the public to not give out any personal information over the phone or computer.