An Elk Horn resident died and another Elk Horn resident was injured in a motorcycle accident in Adair County on Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.
Jay Douglas Thysen, 56, of Elk Horn was pronounced dead at the scene, and Karen Dena Thysen, 56, of Elk Horn, was injured and taken to Mercy Des Moines by Mercy 1 personnel. Jay, driving southbound on a 2014 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle with Karen as his passenger, was traveling southbound on Highway 25, and was stopping and signaling to turn left onto 120th Street. Jay was yielding to a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Nicole Marie Elizabeth Lindberg, 41, of Greenfield, who was traveling northbound on Highway 25. Liam Edison Reinier, 20, of West Des Moines, driving a 2012 Nissen Versa, was also traveling southbound, and was distracted by a highly populated gathering on the east roadside. Reiner’s vehicle collided with the motorcycle, and pushed it into the rear driver’s side of Lindberg’s vehicle.