ATLANTIC – An Atlantic man was sentenced to 156 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 11, according to release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Iowa.
According to public court documents, law enforcement completed several controlled buys from Edward Allen Davenport, 54, in May, June and August of 2022 involving pure methamphetamine. In Aug. 2022, a search warrant was executed at Davenport’s Atlantic residence. Law enforcement seized additional pure methamphetamine, a scale, pipes, syringes and bags with residue from Davenport’s residence.
Upon completion of his prison sentence, Davenport must serve a four-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Atlantic Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Offie and Division of Narcotic Enforcement investigated the case.