Adair County Sheriff
Multiple charge
arrests
Three individuals were arrest last week on multiple charges.
On Feb. 14, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Department arrested Skeet Weston Miller, 51, of Stuart, for false imprisonment, domestic assault impeding air/blood flow, harassment, first degree, willful injury-bodily injury, burglary first degree. Miller was held on $50,000 cash or surety.
On Feb. 14, Stuart Police arrested Hunter Davis Vanwyk, 27, of Sioux City, for domestic assault-bodily injury, harassment, child endangerment, going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault, first, and harassment. Vanwyk was held on $25,000 cash or surety.
On Feb. 19, Stuart Police arrested Chad Owen Overton, 45, of Menlo, for driving while barred, possession of controlled substance- marijuana, first, provide proof financial liability, operation with without registration and open container driver 21 years of age. Overton was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
Possession of controlled substance arrest
On Feb. 18, Daniel Fritz Reeves, 45, of Adair was arrested by Adair Police for possession of controlled substance. Reeves was held on$5,000 cash or surety.