Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 5, Adair Police arrested Jonathan Paul Calhoun, 35, of Adair for OWI, first offense. Calhoun was cited and released.
On March 5, Stuart Police arrested Lisa Marie Overton, 44, of Menlo, for driving while barred. Overton was cited and released.
Harlan Police Department
Arrests
On March 3 — Keagan Shawn Bates, 19, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Bates was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Accidents
On March 3 — A 2014 Nissan Juke, owned by David Shurter of Harlan, was legally parked in a drive way in the vicinity of the 1100 block of Willow Street. A 1998 Ford 300 driven by Ryan Plagman of Harlan was moving with the liftgate down and struck the rear end of Shurter’s vehicle.
March 7 — A 2014 Ford CMZ, owned by Timothy Goeser of Harlan was stopped at the indicated stop sign and conducted a right hand turn onto Willow Street from 16th Street. While it was turning, it proceeded to cross the median, and struck a 2019 Freightliner, driven by Alexander Voge of Harlan, in the front driver side bumper.
March 7 — A 2019 Dodge Caravan, owned by Alex Whiteing, of Charter Oak, was legally parked at 2111 23rd Street. A 1999 Ford F250 driven by Gary Dozler of Harlan backed out of a parking spot and struck the rear of the Dodge Caravan.