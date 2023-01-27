Cass County Sheriff
Pursuit leads to arrest
On Jan. 24, at approximately 3:02 p.m., officers from the Atlantic Police Department were called to Walmart for a theft in which the suspect had taken items without paying and left the store. Officers and also Deputies were informed of the vehicle in which the suspect had fled. A while later, a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy located this vehicle on Interstate 80 traveling westbound. Before attempting to stop this vehicle, the Deputy waited for additional law enforcement units to arrive, and stopped it after they arrived.
The vehicle initially pulled over, but during the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. Speeds exceeded 100 MPH and it was noted that the fleeing suspect and vehicle nearly ran several vehicles off of the roadway. The pursuit continued west onto Interstate 880 in Pottawattamie County. After exiting from the interstate, the vehicle wrecked at the intersection of L34 and Mahogany Road, while attempting to swerve around law enforcement’s stop sticks. Law Enforcement officials were able to take the operator into custody and he was identified as 37 year old Dale Saylors, of Papillion, Neb. Saylors was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was held on Theft charges. Additional charges are pending in Pottawattamie County.
Arrests
On Jan. 25, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Paulsen, 27, of Adair, on a warrant for harassment third degree. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Jan. 24, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Evans, 57, of Bridgewater, on a warrant for failure to appear. Evans was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
On Jan. 23, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Asmus, 23, of Audubon, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Asmus was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Jan. 23, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Riley, 30, of Lewis, on the charge of domestic abuse assault – 2nd Offense. Riley was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Jan. 21, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Knight, 37, of Atlantic, on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Knight was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Jan. 19, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Barnes, 32, of Griswold, on a charge for sex offender registry violation. Barnes was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Turned into authorities
On Jan. 24, Trevor Conklin, 31, of Sioux Falls, S.D., turned himself in on warrants for burglary third degree, theft third degree and criminal mischief fourth degree. Conklin was booked into the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Jan. 23, Donald Worth, 58, of Lewis, turned himself in on a warrant for violation of probation. Worth was booked into the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.