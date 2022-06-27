Seven Atlantic residents were arrested following a search of four Atlantic residences on June 24 to 26 by deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Atlantic Police Department after Sheriff’s officials received a report of residential burglary at a rural Cass County address on June 22.
Stolen items were recovered at the four residences searched, and the residents were arrested for third degree burglary and second degree theft. Residents arrested included Corbin Logemann, 20, of Atlantic, who was later released on bond; Cristian Mata, 18, of Atlantic, who was later released on bond; Masen Jordan, 18, of Atlantic, who was held at Cass County Jail; Cameron Hilligoss, 23, of Atlantic, who was later released on bond; Summer Schwab, 22, of Atlantic, who was later released on bond; Todd Schwab, 19, of Atlantic, who was later released on bond; and Sidney Petty, 55, of Atlantic, who was later released on bond
Additionally, two juveniles were referred to the juvenile court system for the same charges.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendants is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.