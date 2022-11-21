Atlantic Police
Packages incident
On Nov. 18, officers from Atlantic Police Department received a report of packages that had been stolen from a residence in town. The reporting party also provided officers with video of the incident.
While on patrol later in the day, officers located a vehicle that matched what they had seen in the video. Officers subsequently made contact with the vehicle and its occupants. Through the investigation that followed, officers were able to recover to the stolen.
The occupants of the vehicle- Casey Kirchner (35) of Rockwell City and Melissa Beyerink (56) of Sac City were arrested and charged with theft fourth degree. Both individuals were brought to the Cass County Jai where they were booked and held. Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation and defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Nov. 16, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Thomas Budd Reeves, 53, of Ames, for OWI, first offense and possession of a control substance, third offense. Reeves was held on $1,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On Nov. 17, Stuart Police arrested Chelsey Mae Madison, 27, of Creston for possession of a control substance-marijuana, first offense and possession of a controlled substance, third offense. Madison was held on $1,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On Nov. 18, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Valen Rosana McKown, 24, of Creston, for OWI, first offense. McKown was cited and released.
On Nov. 18, Greenfield Police arrested Junior Romain Hicks, 30, of Fontanelle, for harassment, third degree. Hicks was cited and released.