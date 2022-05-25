Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 16, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Behlers, 33, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for theft third degree. Behlers was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On May 10, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron McCutcheon, 37, of Harlan, on a Cass County Warrant for domestic abuse assault first. McCutcheon was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On May 7, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rene Valdivia, 53, of Carroll, for violation of a no contact order and trespass first offense. Valdivia was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On May 2, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hadjii Covington, 50, of Omaha, Neb., for OWI second offense. Covington was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on bond.
On April 29, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacqueline Griffith, 36, of Exira, on a Cass County Warrant for violation of compulsory education. Griffith was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release on her own recognizance.
On April 26, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Wood, 28, of Anita, on a Cass County Warrant for child endangerment. Wood was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on bond.
Accident
On April 30, at approximately 5:06 p.m., deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near the intersection of North Olive Street and Boston Road. A 2001 Ford Explorer being operated by Timothy Asmus, of Audubon, was southbound on Olive Street when it crossed over the center line. An oncoming 2017 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by Gary Hogberg, or Exira, was traveling northbound and was forced to veer off the roadway to avoid a collision. The Silverado continued through the ditch, an adjacent fence and came to rest in a farm field. The Explorer also continued through the ditch, paralleled the fence line for a distance but eventually drove through the fence as well. This Explorer attempted to continue through the field but became stuck or disabled. The operator of this vehicle left the scene of the accident but was later identified by law enforcement officers investigating the case. Hogberg was transported for medical attention and care. The Silverado sustained an estimated $3,000 worth of damage, the Explorer sustained and estimated $1,000 worth of damage and the fence line sustained an approximated $1,000 worth of damage as well. Charges and citations regarding this case are pending.
Scam Alert
On May 18, officials with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of a scam phone call involving the name of “Officer Marc Freeman.” This scam call involving “Officer Marc Freeman” also involved an alleged Agent from Washington DC. The scammers are informing potential victims that their financial accounts are being / have been frozen and that the account owners need to purchase and load money onto gift cards. After this purchase, these scammers will then later request the information contained within said gift cards. During this scam, it appears that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office phone number was also “spoofed,”” as one of the phone numbers used in this scam was noted as the Sheriff’s Office phone number of 712-243-2206.
Officials say the public should be aware that this phone call is a scam and is not coming from “Officer Marc Freeman” or any Federal Agent and encourages people to not give personal information and/or financial information out over the phone. Those who receive a phone call from our office line of 712-243-2206 but feel that it might be part of a scam, feel free to disconnect from that call and call the same number back. Your return call will be connected to our office phone line or the Cass County Communications Center and will not return back to the potential scammer. Those who have any questions regarding this scam or others like it, contact the sheriff’s office at 712-243-2206 or your local law enforcement agency.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 8, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rossi Byron Lundy Jr, 36, of Cedar Rapids, for felon in control of firearm. Lundy was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On May 8, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stormy Allen, 40, of Fontanelle, for possession of controlled substance. Allen was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 9, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Michael Wayne Byles, 42, of Racine, Wis., for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance- marijuana. Byles was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 12, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Joshua Wilson, 32, of Des Moines, due to two arrest warrants. Wilson was held on $5,000 cash only.
On May 12, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taycey Nichole Post, 38, of Creston, for OWI, first offense. Post was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 16, DOT officials arrested Cameron James Stark, 28, of Stuart, for driving under suspension. Stark was released on his own recognizance.
On May 17, Stuart Police arrested Candie Jean Kingery,40, of Stuart, for assault with bodily injury. Kingery was released on her own recognizance.
On May 18, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Offie arrested Jereamy Lee Rice, 44, of Stuart, due to two arrest warrants. Rice was held on $6,000 cash or surety.
On May 20, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter David Vanwyk, 27, of Sioux City, due to an arrest warrant. Vanwyk was held on $10,000 cash or surety. Officials say the warrant shows $5,000 cash only, but the Magistrate must have changed to $10,000 cash or surety at his initial appearance.
On May 20, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lee Cerario Griffith, 29, of Adel, for OWI, first offense and reckless driving. Griffith was held $1,000 cash or surety.