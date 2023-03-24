Atlantic Police
Arrests
On March 24, Atlantic Police arrested Chanson Hans, 31 of Sioux City, for burglary third (second or subseq) two counts, public intoxication, interference with official acts and a warrant out of Woodbury County for violation of probation for burglary third. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 23, Atlantic Police arrested Renson Berdon, 30, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 23, Atlantic Police arrested Reciever Berdon, 35 of Atlantic for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 21, Atlantic Police arrested Winser Ekiek, 38 of Atlantic for operating while under the influence second offense and criminal mischief fourth degree. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 17, Atlantic Police arrested Melissa Wheeler, 43 of Atlantic, for controlled substance violation, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On March 17, Atlantic Police arrested Craig Lang, 60, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence third offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 14, Atlantic Police arrested David Reynolds, 43, of Ames on a Federal Warrant for dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 13, Atlantic Police arrested Eric Mark, 37, of Atlantic, for driving while license denied or revoked. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 2, Atlantic Police arrested Itatipei Rudolph, 31, of Atlantic for false application for license or ID card. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Emily Garside, 25 of Atlantic, on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation, She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Feb. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Michael Messing, 42, of Griswold, for simple assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 26, Atlantic Police arrested Tarek Raymond, 23, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Feb. 26, Atlantic Police arrested Gleen Raymond, 35 of Atlantic for driving while license denied or revoked. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Cited
On March 18, Atlantic Police cited and released Glen Fleming, 60, of Atlantic, for theft third degree.
On March 5, Atlantic Police cited and released Brittney Young, 24, of Atlantic, for child endangerment.