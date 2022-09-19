Adair County Sheriff
Arrest
On Sept. 12, deputies from the Dylan James Albaugh-Cornelison, 24, of Adair, for driver's license denied/revoked-OWI. Albaugh-Cornelison was cited and released.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Sept. 1, Atlantic Police arrested SK Kovac, 22, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 3, Atlantic Police arrested Owen Henson, 19, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Sept. 4, Atlantic Police arrested Kisauo Stephen, 35, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 4, Atlantic Police arrested Aaron Lentz, 35, of Council Bluffs, on a Pottawattamie County for violation of no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Sept. 5, Atlantic Police arrested Jason Britten, 43, of Des Moines, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 6, Atlantic Police arrested Kisauo Stephen, 35, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 6, Atlantic Police arrested Saul Vazquez Cendejas, 26, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Sept. 11, Atlantic Police arrested Tyler Crawley, 33, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault, harassment first degree, child endangerment, going armed with intent and assault while participating in a felony and interference with official acts. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 12, Atlantic Police arrested Sakios Yleiza, 27, of Atlantic, for violation of no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 15, Atlantic Police arrested Austin Dusenberry, 23, of Atlantic, for driving while barred. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 16, Atlantic Police arrested Amanda Bashor, 46, of Atlantic, for violation of no contact order. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
Cited
On Sept. 12, Atlantic Police cited Mark Armstrong, 62, of Wiota, for operating while under the influence. Armstrong was cited into court and released.