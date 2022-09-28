Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Sept. 27, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joanna Seagler, 34, of Massena, on a warrant for Harassment third Degree. Seagler was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
On Sept. 24, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronan Fredrick, 39, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. Fredrick was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Sept. 22, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Dellaca, 33, of Atlantic, on two warrants for failure to appear. Dellaca was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release.
On Sept. 21, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sierra Parker, 21, of Atlantic, for OWI first offense. Parker was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
On Sept. 19, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Derrick Behlers, 31, of Atlantic, on two warrants: failure to appear and theft fifth degree. Behlers was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release to another detention facility.
On Sept. 13, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Loyd Stevens, 33, of Lewis, on two warrants: violation of a no contact order and arson first degree. Stevens was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Turned into authorities
On Sept. 19, Reciever Berdon, 35, of Atlantic, turned himself in to the Cass County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear. Berdon had and was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Accidents
On Sept. 21, at approximately 2:28 p.m., deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Highway 71, south of Boston Road for a two vehicle accident. Responding Deputies investigated to find that a 2010 Acura RDX with trailer, being operated by Stephan White, of Lanham, Md., was traveling South on Highway 71 just past Boston Road. This vehicle attempted to make a U-turn within the roadway. A 2022 Chevrolet Traverse being operated by Codi Irlmeier, of Exira, was nearby behind the Acura as it began its U-turn. During this turn, the operator of the Traverse attempted to steer left to avoid collision. This maneuver was unsuccessful and the front passenger portion of the Traverse struck the front driver portion of the Acura. The 2022 Traverse sustained approximately $3,500 worth of damage while the 2010 Acura sustained approximately another $3,500 worth of damage. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.
On Sept. 17, at approximately 3:53 a.m., Emergency Responders including deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area East of 590th and Yankton Road, Griswold, for a single vehicle accident. Emergency Responders found that a 2014 Chevrolet Impala was traveling East on Yankton Road, East of 590th Street. For unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and entered the South ditch. This vehicle continued in the grass ditch and eventually came to a rest in the embankment of a small creek. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Levi Glover of Lewis. Glover was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. A passenger of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. The vehicle sustained severe, totaling damage.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Sept. 17, Atlantic Police arrested Kisauo Stephen, 35, of Neosho, Mo. for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Sept. 19, Atlantic Police arrested Jenny Clark, 35 of Atlantic, for violation of probation. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Sept. 19, Atlantic Police arrested Jeff Edgar, 24 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Sept. 21, Atlantic Police arrested Curclund Vanaernam, 22 of Atlantic, for simulated public intoxication, first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 21, Atlantic Police arrested Kisauo Stephen, 35, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for Failure to Appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 22, Atlantic Police arrested Caleb Fulk, 19, of Atlantic, for burglary third and possession of stolen property. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Sept. 24, Atlantic Police arrested Glove Kovac, 26, of Atlantic for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Sept. 25, Atlantic Police arrested Nicholas Renner, 28, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence second offense and theft second. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Cited
On Sept. 18, Atlantic Police cited and released Jeri Eilts, 65, of Atlantic for theft fifth.