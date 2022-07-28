Atlantic Police
Arrests
On July 18, Atlantic Police arrested Carly Seddon, 30, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for assault with intent to inflict serious injury. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On July 18, Atlantic Police arrested Brandi Clark, 29, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On July 23, Atlantic Police arrested Kenneth Dempsey, 71, of Harlan, for theft third Degree. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On July 23, Atlantic Police arrested Dalton Clark, 20, of Atlantic, for operating while intoxicated. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Cited
On July 18, Atlantic Police cited Jon Humphrey, 62, of Wiota, for stalking (unauthorized use of GPS). Humphrey was cited into court and released.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 21, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tashina Martwick, 37, of Creston, on narcotics related charges including possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offence. Martwick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond.
On July 24, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Knight, 37, of Atlantic, on warrants for narcotics related charges including possession of a controlled substance. Knight was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.