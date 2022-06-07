Atlantic man charged with simple assault
Daniel Duranceau, 38, of Atlantic was charged with simple assault on Saturday June, 4, after putting another man in a “choke hold.”
According to court documents, Atlantic police were dispatched to 802 Locust at around 5:27 p.m. Upon arrival officers met with Jesse Kinser who told police he and a friend were playing catch with a football. He said that the football went over his head and hit a vehicle and rolled into a yard. He said that he went to get the football and Daniel Duranceau grabbed him and put him in a choke hold.
Duranceau was issued a summons to appear.
Adair County
Stuart man faces weapons and drug charges
On June 2 Clinton Lewis Casteel of Stuart was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and two drug related charges after brandishing a knife and threatening to kill his neighbors.
According to court documents Stuart police were summoned to 615 SW 7th St. Apt# 17 on June 2 at approximately 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a fight.
Upon arrival officers observed multiple people around the apartment and all appeared to be very agitated. Officers met with the tenant, Jereamy Rice, who reported that he and his neighbors had gotten into an argument about how one of them was treating his girlfriend. The argument had involed just yelling and nothing had gotten physical.
Rice told officers that Clinton Casteel, who had been in a different apartment, heard the argument and began yelling at him and one of his family members, Michael Terrell - telling them that they needed to leave the female next door alone.
Rice and the Terrell both verbal and written statements that stated that when Casteel approached them he was holding a knife in a threatening manner. They described the knife as approximately 6" long with a brown handle and advised that he was holding it in a way that lead them to believe that he was going to use it to harm them. Rice also stated that Casteel had told him that he would kill him.
During the investigation officers observed a gray Dodge Caravan pull into the parking lot with Casteel in the passengers seat. After he exited the vehicle officers observed a knife on his right hip that matched the description. Casteel talked with offices for a few minutes before continuing into apartment #12.
At that time another officer walked by the van and observed a glass bong with a tube sticking out the side, which he suspected of being a methamphetamine smoking device, on the passengers side floorboard in a cubby.
The driver of the vehicle stated she had observed Casteel holding the bong in his hands.
At that time Casteel was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor and Possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Later that night police conducted a search of Apartment #12 and found multiple plastic ziploc baggies, a digital scale, and other miscellaneous items commonly found with narcotics use such as scoop straws in the master bedroom.
According to court documents out of the baggies that were found three of them had a white crystalline substance, which offices identified as methamphetamine. These items were also found in close proximity to a pile of miscellaneous items located on the ground which contained a bank card with Clinton Casteels name on them. These items were also identified by the tenants of apartment 12 as items that belong to Casteel.
In verbal and written statements from the tenants of apartment #12 stated that Casteel spent time in their bedroom while he was over at their house and that is when he left the above listed items in the room.
Earlier in the night, while making contact with Casteel, officers had witnessed him leaving the master bedroom.
The white crystalline substance was weighed on scene which produced a result of 16.58 grams.
As a result Casteel was charged with Fail to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony and Possession with intent to distribute, a Class B felony.