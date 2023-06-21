Area Police Reports

Atlantic Police
Arrests
On June 18, Atlantic Police arrested Mym Attan, 21, of Storm Lake, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 18, Atlantic Police arrested Sitson Sapong, 21, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 18, Atlantic Police arrested Noel Marleyang, 34 of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 20, Atlantic Police arrested Ansan Ichita, 22 of Atlantic, for violation of a no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 21, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Rowland, 33, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for violation of probation. Rowland was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On June 18, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Anderson, 44, of Adair, on a valid arrest warrant. Anderson was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
On June 18, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Masmar, 32, of Waterloo, for OWI first offense. Masmar was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On June 17, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested St Raed, 28, of Council Bluffs, on the charge of driving while barred. Raed was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On June 15. deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Connie Nichols, 59, of Atlantic, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Nichols was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
On June 13, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan Hobbie, 43, of Shenandoah, on the charge of OWI first offense. Hobbie was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
Accident
On June 13, at approximately 8 a.m., first responders were called to the area of Highway 48 and HWY 92 in Griswold for a two-vehicle accident. First responders found that a 2008 Dodge Avenger being operated by a Nathan Hobbie, of Shenandoah, failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign while traveling North on Highway 48. In doing so, this vehicle struck a West bound 2008 Chevrolet Colorado being operated on Highway 92 by a Gerald Bolton, of Griswold. The front end of the Dodge Avenger struck the Chevrolet Colorado in the driver’s side. This accident resulted in approximately $4,500 worth of damage to the Dodge Avenger and another $8,000 worth of damage to the Chevrolet Colorado. Both operators were checked out medically, but denied emergent medical treatment. Upon closure of the investigation, Hobbie was charged with operating while intoxicated, driving under suspension and cited for operating without valid insurance.