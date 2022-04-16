Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On April 4, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Layne Douglas Ruby, 25, of Creston, for driver license denied/revoked, OWI. Ruby was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On April 6, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Edward Caldwell, 50, of Stuart, for driving while barred, reckless driving and defective tires. Caldwell was cited and released.
On April 11, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jame Bernard Block, 42, of Cumberland, for theft fourth degree. Block was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On April 11, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon James Wilson, 42, of Council Bluffs, for burglary, third degree. Wilson was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
On April 12, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan Dean Schulz, 30, of Greenfield for domestic abuse assault-second offense. Schultz was held on $2,000 cash or surety.