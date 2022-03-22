On March 19, officials at the Cass County Sheriff's office were made aware of the theft of a large Liberty bell from the Methodist Congregational Church in Lewis, which officials believe took place on March 18 or 19. Deputies are actively investigating the crime, and were informed that area citizens are offering a $5,000 cash reward for the return of the bell. Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation, contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 712-243-2206.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Accident injures one, starts field fire
- Betty Marcellus Memorial Scholarship available
- RATSKIN'S RUMBLINGS: Short-lived retirement
- Area Police Reports
- March 21-25 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa
- Area Police Reports
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: AHSTW's Grobe a second-team all-stater
- Over $4,000 raised at pancake supper
- P.R.I.C.E Parenting/Caregiver Seminar starts March 17
- Has Biden's Presidency Been Transformed?
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.