On March 19, officials at the Cass County Sheriff's office were made aware of the theft of a large Liberty bell from the Methodist Congregational Church in Lewis, which officials believe took place on March 18 or 19. Deputies are actively investigating the crime, and were informed that area citizens are offering a $5,000 cash reward for the return of the bell. Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation, contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 712-243-2206.

