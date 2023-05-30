Area Police Reports

On May 26, at approximately 9:42 p.m., deputies and area first responders were called to the area near Lewis Road and Quincy Road, just outside of Lewis, for a motorcycle accident. Area first responders found that a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Billy Metheny, of Atlantic, was traveling eastbound attempting to negotiate a curve. The operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off of the roadway; wrecking into an embankment. The operator suffered significant, life-threatening injuries from this crash. Area first responders rendered immediate aid until the operator was sent to a hospital in Omaha, Neb. via Life Flight. This accident remains under investigation.

Tags