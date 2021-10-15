The Atlantic Police Department is working with Outfitters Plus in Atlantic to offer “We Fight Together” apparel with the proceeds from sales going to Cass County Relay For Life.
The apparel has the saying “We Fight Together” on the front and an eye-appealing design on the back, combining cancer awareness imagery with the First Responder Thin Line flag. Pre-orders are available now, but only for a short duration to allow time for shirts to be processed and distributed; orders must be submitted by Oct. 17.
Apparel can be viewed, selected and purchased ONLINE at the following link:
https://relayforlifefundraiser2021.itemorder.com/shop/sale/ Apparel orders will be processed and created by Outfitters Plus in Atlantic. When choosing and paying for items, people will have the option to have their items shipped for an additional fee, or people can pick the items up directly from Outfitters Plus for free, once complete.
Last year, the department offered pink patches for sale, raising $2,700 for Cass County Relay For Life. They still have a very limited number of patches for sale, and those interested in purchasing one for $10 should stop at the police department office at 23 East 4th Street in Atlantic. Those proceeds will also be donated to Cass County Relay For Life.
For questions about apparel orders call Outfitters Plus at 712-243-4379, and for another questions about the fund-raiser call the police department at 712-243-3512.