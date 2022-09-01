Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Aug. 29. deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trent Suhr, 39, of Walnut, for driving while barred. Suhr was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Aug. 26, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Etter, 48, of Atlantic, for driving under suspension and another traffic offense. Etter was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Aug. 25, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Rossell, 51, of Lewis, for harassment third degree. Rossell was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Aug. 24. deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paula Goettsche, 59, of Atlantic, for OWI third Offense. Goettsche was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond.
On Aug. 23, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Douglas Bissell, 58, of Atlantic, for simple assault. Bissell was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Aug. 21, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Davenport, 53, of Atlantic, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping a vehicle or premise for controlled substance use and drug tax stamp violation. Davenport was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Accident
On Aug. 27, at approximately 2:08 a.m., deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle accident at approximately the 67 MM of I-80 Eastbound A 2008 Chevrolet Impala, being operated by Braiden Friday of Pleasantville, was traveling east in the left most lane. This vehicle crossed over into the right line, striking an Eastbound 2020 Chevrolet Spark being operated by Kevin Schamber of Riverside, Ill. The Impala sustained approximately $3,000 worth of damage while the Spark sustained approximately $5,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported.