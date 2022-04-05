Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On April 3, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trent Suhr, 38, of Walnut, for driving while revoked. Suhr was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until later posting bond.
On April 2, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Phoenix Shadden, 23, of Atlantic, for OWI first offense. Shadden was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On March 31, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Noah, 40, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. Noah was taken to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On March 30, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Vannausdle, 31, of Red Oak, for theft second degree and driving while revoked. Vannausdle was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.