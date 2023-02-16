Area Police Reports

Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Feb. 10, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Claussen, 40, of Atlantic, for OWI second offense. Claussen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
On Feb. 10, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Stevens, 34, of Lewis, on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Stevens was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Feb. 10, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christian Poldberg, 20, of Exira, on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Poldberg was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Feb. 8, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Markku Luikkonen, 39, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault. Luikkonen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Accident
On Feb. 11, at approximately 4:01 p.m. officials at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a two vehicle accident in Atlantic at the intersection of 10th Street and Plum Street. The investigation found that a 2007 Ford Explorer being operated by Bryan Guy, of Atlantic, was south bound and proceeded through the intersection of 10th and Plum. The Explorer entered into the intersection and proceeded in front of a West bound 2008 Ford Escape being operated by Tyler Clark, of Atlantic. The Ford Escape’s front middle portion of the vehicle struck the Ford Explorer’s front driver side, causing significant damage to each vehicle. The Ford Explorer sustained an approximated $6,000 worth of damage while the Ford Escape sustained an approximated $7,000 of damage. No injuries were noted at the time of the accident.