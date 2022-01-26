Cass County Sheriff
Multiple charge arrest
On Jan. 20, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Asay, 30, of Atlantic, on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and eluding. Asay was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held, pending his later release on bond.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.
Adair County Sheriff
Domestic assault arrest
On Jan. 16, Ethan James Holman, 24, of Bridgewater was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for domestic assault-bodily injury. Holman was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
Drug traffic arrest
On Jan. 17, Kristina Marie Merical, 55, of Greenfield was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for drug traffic. Merical was held $1,000 cash only.
Arrest warrant
On Jan. 21, Ryan Lee Cumming, 48, of Des Moines was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office due an arrest warrant. Cumming was held on $2,000 cash or surety.