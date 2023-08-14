An Atlantic man was injured in an accident that occurred late Saturday night near Massena.
According to a report from the Cass County Sheriff’s office, on Saturday, Aug. 12, at approximately 10:19 p.m., local first responders were called to the area of 750th St. and Clark Ave near Massena, for a male laying in the middle of the roadway, conscious and breathing. Upon arrival, responders found that Aaron Latus, of Atlantic, was operating an ATV and during this, the ATV is believed to have flipped / overturned, ejecting Latus. Latus was injured during this incident and taken to a local hospital where he was then transferred to a regional hospital via Life Net. This incident remains under investigation.